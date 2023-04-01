WAUPUN – Two veteran school board members are up for reelection to the Waupun School Board next Tuesday and face a new candidate on the ballot.

Jennie Patrykus and Stephen Chené hold the two city of Waupun seats and both are running again, along with one new candidate, Dustin Gassner. The Daily Citizen asked the candidates about their visions for Waupun schools.

Stephen Chené

Chené is a lifelong educator with a desire to continue this process into retirement. He taught at the university level for 43 years, the last 22 at UW-Whitewater, retiring in 2017. Additionally, he served in EMS as an EMT for 40 years and as a firefighter for the first 18 years. In this area, he was a deputy fire chief, EMS captain, training officer and member of the fire board.

His wife, Jane Derksen-Chené, served on the school board for six years and was approached to return, but with 10 grandchildren, four attending Waupun at the time, she suggested her husband instead.

“I first completed the term of Glen Wilson as health forced him to step away, I was then elected to a full term three years ago and have had the honor of serving as the board’s president for the past year,” Chené said. “I am also on the board of the Educational Foundation of Waupun and am their past president. I continue to serve on their grant committee. As an offshoot from the school board I am the vice-chair on the Board of Control of CESA 6, an amazing educational support group for our school district.”

“I have been a teacher all my working career, the art and craft of teaching is core to who and what I am,” Chené said. “Now, as a part of my retirement, I have the privilege to continue this life’s work. My vocation was theatre but my avocation always has been teaching. While I easily could have had a career in the theatre profession, I chose to teach the craft.”

Reading, writing, and math are traditionally the core of education, Chené said, but there is more to a child’s education than the core subjects.

“My work in what is referred to as an extracurricular area in the secondary schools has shown me the value of more than just the core subjects for all students,” Chené said. “Students must be challenged to be active in more than just the classroom, and Waupun gives them many of those opportunities. I focus my energy most on the development of the 4K to 3rd grade student, but then want the experience to widen out to prepare ALL students for; work, trade school, college, or the military, after graduation.”

“Very close behind the student is my desire to see us have the best possible staff to teach and guide our students through the education process,” he continued. “Over my 14 years, here in Waupun I have seen us grow from a stepping-stone, to a destination district. This cannot be allowed to change.”

Parents are critical to their children’s education, Chené added.

“Without your involvement we cannot succeed,” Chené said of parents. “This district wants you involved, I want you involved. Your input is both wanted and heard. Your work at home, especially with reading, is critical to the success of your student. Every day, every night, spend time reading, to and with your kids.”

Jennie PatrykusPatrykus and her husband Doug have lived in Waupun since 1996 and have raised five children, all of whom have attended Waupun Area School District. Two of the couple’s children still attend the district.

“I am an RN by trade, but am presently assistant children’s ministry director at Edgewood Community Church, here in Waupun,” Patrykus said.

Patrykus is finishing her third term for a total of nine years, on the Waupun School Board, and has served as board clerk for the last two terms.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed living in, and raising our family here in Waupun,” Patrykus said. “I’m a big believer in the quality of life of a smaller community, and my family and I enjoy very much the many different activities and events that are a part of our city of Waupun and have been blessed to develop life-long friendships here.”

In her free time, Patrykus enjoys sporting events and the outdoors.

“I also love my time teaching the young at Edgewood Church, and finally, just being with family,” Patrykus said.

When Patrykus first decided to run for the board nine years ago, she did not have one single agenda item that she felt needed to be changed in the district.

“Up to that point, I had been very involved with our kids’ education here, and was fortunate enough in getting to know all of their teachers and staff,” Patrykus said. “Having been on the board all these years, that involvement has only continued and grown, and I am privileged to say that I have developed more and more relationships with the staff that have educated our children. They are a fine group of people that have cared for, and invested in the lives of not only our kids, but the young people and families of our community, and I am so thankful for them.”

Patrykus said she has learned a lot in her time on the board.

“Looking back, I, as I believe most people, did not have a grasp on what it takes to run a school district,” Patrykus said. “It has been, and continues to be, a huge learning experience. That experience will be extremely valuable, as I seek my fourth term. I have learned so much about the legislative process, both state and federal regulations that affect us, public school funding, etc. I also have learned a lot about best practices in teaching techniques and approaches, in order to educate our kids…which is our clear priority and mandate; to teach our young ones to the absolute best of our ability.”

Patrykus believes that every student in the school district has God-given gifts and talents.

“It is our purpose and responsibility to assist them, in partnership with their families, in developing those gifts, so that they may be ready to become responsible, contributing members of society,” Patrykus said.

Dustin Gassner

Gassner is 36 and he and his wife, Ashley, have three children ages 9, 7 and 2. Gassner moved to Waupun from Lomira five years ago.

“While in Lomira I belonged to the Knowles Fire Department for about 13 years until about 2014 where I was on the board of directors and a Brownsville first responder for four years,” Gassner said.

In his free time, Gassner enjoys hunting and camping and when time allows helps out a farm that is owned by a family member.

“I do not have any previous experience on a school board, but I am willing and ready to do what it takes to serve on the Waupun School board, ”Gassner said.

His children are the reason for his wanting to run for the school board. Gassner’s oldest two children are enrolled in the Waupun Area School District.

“I feel that I have a good vision of what tools kids need and should have to get the most out of their education,” Gassner said. “I stand firm with the ideas of always having a safe school for our children. Making sure that between the teachers and kids, that the kids are getting the most out of their education free and clear of today’s more talked about politics so they can focus on obtaining the knowledge and skills to either further their education after high school or directly enter the workforce.”

