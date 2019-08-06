The Waupun Police Department will have detours in place for the Waupun Truck and Show Parades from 8:45-11 p.m. Friday and from 2:45-4:45 p.m. Saturday in Waupun.
Highway 49 will be closed from Gateway Drive to Fox Lake Road. Highway 26 will be closed from E. Spring Street to E. Jefferson Street but will be accessible to local traffic.
The Highway 49 detour route consists of travelling from the east into the city to south on Shaler Drive to west on East Lincoln Street to north on Rens Way to north on Fox Lake Road.
Highway 26 traffic entering the city from the north will be rerouted north onto Frontage Road to east on Highway 26 to south on Highway 151 and can use the provided detour to obtain Highway 26 southbound and Business Highway 151 southbound within the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)