Waupun vs. Plymouth, girls basketball, Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Kayl Petersen

Waupun's Kayl Petersen goes through two Dominican defenders during a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal on March 10. 

Waupun is looking to overcome a 2-2 stretch over the past few weeks. The Warriors will travel to Plymouth for an East Central Conference showdown Friday night.

