Waupun Warriors

Coach: Ron Walters, 2nd season (1-6).
Last season: The Warriors went 1-6, but the one win was a big one as it came 3½ months ago in the final game of the pandemic-created 2020 alternate fall season (played this spring) to end the program’s 27-game losing streak. Until the Warriors beat North Fond du Lac 21-16 on May 7, it had been since a 26-6 win over Ripon on Sept. 22, 2017, that Waupun last won a game.
He’s going to be missed: Carson Bresser. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback was the Warriors most dynamic player last season, averaging 67.0 passing yards per game with five touchdowns to go along with 27.7 rushing yards per game and a TD. He also was third on the team in tackles and had three interceptions, one of them being a pick-six.
He’s back: Lucas Meyer. He was the Warriors leading rusher a year ago (28.3 yards per game) and also was second on the team in tackles on the defensive side, with three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. A defensive end last season, the 6-2, 215-pound Meyer is moving to inside linebacker this fall.