Waupun Warriors

Did you know?

Waupun is 11-50 over the last seven seasons and hasn't made the playoffs since 2007. But while a postseason appearance hasn't happened in a while, the Warriors are one of only nine teams in the state to win at least once in each of their trips to the playoffs. They advanced to the Division 3 state quarterfinals in 2004 and 2006 and to the second round in 2005 and 2007 in their only four appearances.