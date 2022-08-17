Outgoing: The Warriors lose a pair of running back/linebacker players in Lucas Meyer and Ashton Campbell. Meyer led the Warriors with 434 rushing yards and four touchdowns while Campbell ran for 405 yards and three touchdowns. Meyer also led the Warriors with 14 receptions for 165 yards. Meyer was second on the team with 35 total tackles and four for loss. Campbell contributed with 23 total tackles.

Returning: The Warriors return three top players from a season ago. Senior Anthony Nighbor at safety finished with 44 total tackles last year while juniors Abel Kooima and Owen Kooima could play huge roles. Abel Kooima finished with 29 total tackles, two for a loss and two forced fumbles and will play as a linebacker and make the switch from offensive line to tight end. Owen Kooima will be an offensive guard and stick to defensive tackle where he had 15 total tackles last season.

Outlook: The 2022 season will see an improved and competitive Warriors squad. Senior Easton Hull started at quarterback last year and threw for 354 yards, but he had no touchdown passes and seven interceptions. He has been battling for the starting nod with freshman Chase Beahm. Whoever trots out with the No. 1s will see depth at the receiver position with junior Max Wittlief, junior Kade Christian, senior Hunter Kamp, senior Emmett Hull, senior Jack Legler, sophomore Brayden Torres. Nighbor will be a do-it-all running back and get some snaps as a slot receiver. Senior Zeke Kelly and sophomore Haiden Rieder will see some carries in the backfield as well. All of these skilled players will will be behind an experienced offensive line with returning senior Caleb Glewen at center and senior Cameron Borth will be at left tackle tackle, Owen Kooima will be at right guard along with sophomore Landon Potratz as the other side with sophomore Clayton Taylor. Both Kooima and Potratz will be defensive tackles this season.