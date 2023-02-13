Division 5's fourth ranked team in Central Wisconsin Christian (18-2, 11-0 Trailways East) leads the Trailways East Conference and will host second-place Wayland Academy (14-2, 10-1) Friday night.

These two played on Dec. 13, 2022, and it was a dominant 80-54 win for Central Wisconsin Christian. Will Sterns and Brock Hoekstra combined for 47 points in the victory.

Since then Wayland has won nine of its last 10 games.

Central Wisconsin Christian is currently riding a six-game win streak and has won each game by 10 or more points.