Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy skies late. High near 80F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. Record high temperatures expected. High near 90F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.