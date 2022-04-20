A tornado watch has been issued for 43 Wisconsin counties as potential thunderstorms approach the southern part of the state. "Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main concerns," forecasters say.
Portage, WI
Right Now
- Humidity: 95%
- Feels Like: 70°
- Heat Index: 70°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 70°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:37:11 AM
- Sunset: 08:11:49 PM
- Dew Point: 68°
- Visibility: 1.5 mi
Today
Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy skies late. High near 80F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. Record high temperatures expected. High near 90F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
As temperatures rise, so do the chances for heat-related illness. Here's some tips on how to stay safe.
Surveillance video from Kansas shows an EF-3 striking a school and nearby YMCA on April 9th in the town of Andover. All students were out of the building and safe; however, the school sustained substantial damage in the storm.
🎧 Listen now: The risks of over-warning and how social media has changed distribution of critical weather information.
A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of…
The recent month of April here in Madison was noteworthy on a number of levels.
For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy and windy early then becoming cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-d…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy cond…
This evening's outlook for Madison: Mainly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, w…
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, com…