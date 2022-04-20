 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Portage, WI

Right Now
70°
  • Humidity: 95%
  • Feels Like: 70°
  • Heat Index: 70°
  • Wind: 1 mph
  • Wind Chill: 70°
  • UV Index: 5 Moderate
  • Sunrise: 05:37:11 AM
  • Sunset: 08:11:49 PM
  • Dew Point: 68°
  • Visibility: 1.5 mi

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy skies late. High near 80F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. Record high temperatures expected. High near 90F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Next 12 Hours

Time
Temp
Precip
2 AM
69°
9%
2 AM
69°

Wind: NE @ 1 mph

Precip: 9% Chance

Humidity: 96%

Wind Chill: 69°

Heat Index: 69°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 3 mi

3 AM
69°
14%
3 AM
69°

Wind: NE @ 1 mph

Precip: 14% Chance

Humidity: 97%

Wind Chill: 69°

Heat Index: 69°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 2.7 mi

4 AM
68°
14%
4 AM
68°

Wind: NE @ 1 mph

Precip: 14% Chance

Humidity: 97%

Wind Chill: 68°

Heat Index: 68°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 2.5 mi

5 AM
68°
13%
5 AM
68°

Wind: NE @ 2 mph

Precip: 13% Chance

Humidity: 99%

Wind Chill: 68°

Heat Index: 68°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 2.1 mi

6 AM
67°
11%
6 AM
67°

Wind: NE @ 3 mph

Precip: 11% Chance

Humidity: 99%

Wind Chill: 67°

Heat Index: 67°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 2.2 mi

7 AM
68°
9%
7 AM
68°

Wind: NE @ 3 mph

Precip: 9% Chance

Humidity: 98%

Wind Chill: 68°

Heat Index: 68°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 2.5 mi

8 AM
70°
10%
8 AM
70°

Wind: NE @ 4 mph

Precip: 10% Chance

Humidity: 93%

Wind Chill: 70°

Heat Index: 70°

UV Index: 1 Low

Visibility: 3 mi

9 AM
71°
22%
9 AM
71°

Wind: NE @ 5 mph

Precip: 22% Chance

Humidity: 85%

Wind Chill: 71°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 1 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

10 AM
72°
24%
10 AM
72°

Wind: ENE @ 6 mph

Precip: 24% Chance

Humidity: 79%

Wind Chill: 72°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 2 Low

Visibility: 8 mi

11 AM
73°
23%
11 AM
73°

Wind: ENE @ 6 mph

Precip: 23% Chance

Humidity: 77%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 74°

UV Index: 2 Low

Visibility: 9 mi

12 PM
74°
31%
12 PM
74°

Wind: ENE @ 7 mph

Precip: 31% Chance

Humidity: 78%

Wind Chill: 74°

Heat Index: 75°

UV Index: 4 Moderate

Visibility: 6 mi

1 PM
75°
24%
1 PM
75°

Wind: E @ 7 mph

Precip: 24% Chance

Humidity: 78%

Wind Chill: 75°

Heat Index: 76°

UV Index: 5 Moderate

Visibility: 9 mi

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of…

May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy and windy early then becoming cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-d…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy cond…

May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Mainly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, w…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, com…

