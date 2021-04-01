 Skip to main content
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

