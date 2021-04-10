 Skip to main content
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Rain. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

