Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.