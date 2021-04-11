 Skip to main content
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

