Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

