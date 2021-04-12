Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
