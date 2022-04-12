Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.