 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News