Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.