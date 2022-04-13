 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

