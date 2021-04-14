 Skip to main content
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

