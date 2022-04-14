 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

