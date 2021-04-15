 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News