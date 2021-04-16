 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Madison: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News