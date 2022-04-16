 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

