For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
After a seasonable weekend with highs reaching the upper 50s, southern Wisconsin will see another cold wave with highs not getting out of the …
A last day of summer-like weather before needed showers, storms usher in cooler weather for southern Wisconsin
A last day of summer-like weather will see highs reach the 70s again on Wednesday, before showers and storms will move in and cooler weather w…
After a rainy weekend, southern Wisconsin will see a quiet week, while snow and cold hit not far to the west, according to forecasters.
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see …
Updated
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Fo…
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect periods…
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. How likely is it that…
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see a mix of s…