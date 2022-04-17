Madison's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Monday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
