 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News