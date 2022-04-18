Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Rain and snow tapering off in the evening. Mostly cloudy late. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.