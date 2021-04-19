Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
