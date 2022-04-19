 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

