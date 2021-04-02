 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News