Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.