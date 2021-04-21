 Skip to main content
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

