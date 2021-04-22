Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.