Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.