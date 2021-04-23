Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
