Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.