Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

