 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News