This evening in Madison: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
