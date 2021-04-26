This evening in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
