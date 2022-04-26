This evening in Madison: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
