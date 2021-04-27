For the drive home in Madison: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
