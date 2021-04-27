Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.