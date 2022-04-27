Madison's evening forecast: Overcast with showers at times. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
A quick dry period Thursday, but rain will start to push back into the state late tonight. See when showers and possibly severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
A hook pattern suggests a storm is rotating and may produce a tornado.
Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain …
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Madison will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Partly …