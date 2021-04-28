 Skip to main content
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

