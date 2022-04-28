For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
