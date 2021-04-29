This evening's outlook for Madison: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
