Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.