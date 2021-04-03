 Skip to main content
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

