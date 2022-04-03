This evening in Madison: Rain likely. Snow may mix in. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Rain returns this afternoon and lingers through Wednesday. Snow in the forecast for Thursday
Dreary weather is making a comeback to Wisconsin today and it's going to be sticking around. See when rain and eventually snow is most likely across the state in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin today, but rain and snow will make a comeback Friday night into Saturday morning
A break from the gloomy weather today, but it will be short-lived. Widespread rain and snow tonight through Saturday. See when precipitation is most likely for our area in our latest forecast.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low te…
The gloomy weather continues across the state Wednesday. Rain likely ahead of a cold front, but snow behind it as our temperatures drop once again. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area.
The National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma, office issued the most warnings with 9,103, including 6,926 severe thunderstorm warnings and 667 tornado warnings.
Snow will likely slow the commute in portions of southern Wisconsin Thursday morning. See when all the snow will come to an end for our area in our updated forecast video.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Watch now: Dry, but still cold Monday across Wisconsin. Chance of rain and a little snow returns Tuesday
Partly cloudy and not much wind today, but still colder than normal for late March. Windy conditions and a rain/snow mix will return to the state tomorrow. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24…
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. …