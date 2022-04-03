 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Rain likely. Snow may mix in. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

