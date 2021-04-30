 Skip to main content
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

