Madison's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain is expected this afternoon with a few storms that could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
This evening in Madison: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher …
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
A hook pattern suggests a storm is rotating and may produce a tornado.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…