 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News