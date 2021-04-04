This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
